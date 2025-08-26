GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $1.81 Million Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 106,420.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.1560 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

