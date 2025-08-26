GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 119.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. The trade was a 29.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,484 shares of company stock worth $12,813,804 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

