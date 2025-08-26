GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Stock Position in Net Lease Office Properties $NLOP

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.93% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 163.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 8.0% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLOP opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Net Lease Office Properties has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $444.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

