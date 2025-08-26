GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 59,600 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 3.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.24% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $21,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 113.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

