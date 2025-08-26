GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 500 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $144,761.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,322.72. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 4,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $784,210.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,070. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $180.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

