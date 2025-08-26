Full Sail Capital LLC Buys New Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after buying an additional 525,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,340,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $269.66 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $318.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,037.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 290.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.180-3.19 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.12.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,969.30. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,256 shares of company stock valued at $50,618,544 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

