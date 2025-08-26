FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FVR. Morgan Stanley cut FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FrontView REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT Stock Down 2.2%

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of FVR stock opened at $13.4750 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $275.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.59. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FrontView REIT news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank acquired 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $34,931.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,401.88. This trade represents a 118.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FrontView REIT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,410,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.