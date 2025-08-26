Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 569 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho downgraded Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.6%

Atmos Energy stock opened at $165.56 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $168.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.