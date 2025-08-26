Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $939,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.