FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 214,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 13.3% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 179.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 308.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 91,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Noble Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Price Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

