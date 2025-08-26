FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,665,000. United Airlines accounts for 1.1% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 57.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,375.77. The trade was a 52.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $620,408.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,257.86. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

View Our Latest Report on UAL

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.