Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLD. Northland Capmk upgraded Fold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fold in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Fold in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Fold Price Performance

Fold stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Fold has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fold in the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fold in the second quarter worth $29,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fold in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fold in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fold in the second quarter worth $43,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fold

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Featured Stories

