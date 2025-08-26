Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 148,000 Shares of KLA Corporation $KLAC

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,000 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $101,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $348,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after buying an additional 404,634 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in KLA by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,638,000 after buying an additional 300,015 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 325,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after buying an additional 263,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 price target (up previously from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $879.55 on Tuesday. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $959.26. The company has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $903.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $786.64.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,805,950.24. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,637 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

