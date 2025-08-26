Findlay Park Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,813 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $135,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in TopBuild by 32.9% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in TopBuild by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 16,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,991,000 after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $154,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,610. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,041.98. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $429.0620 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $445.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.35.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%.TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on TopBuild and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.67.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

