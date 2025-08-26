Findlay Park Partners LLP Purchases 13,600 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 2.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.39% of Waste Connections worth $197,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,049,000 after buying an additional 954,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,383,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,575,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 250,684 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,863,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,420,000 after purchasing an additional 120,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Melius Research upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Melius began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.3%

Waste Connections stock opened at $182.3610 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average of $189.52. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $169.36 and a one year high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

