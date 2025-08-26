Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $229.87 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,274,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 2.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $229,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,807,000 after buying an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.4190 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.