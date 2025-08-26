Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys Shares of 440,243 The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 440,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,904,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.3%

COO opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.110 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.