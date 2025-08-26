Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys 24,500 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $178,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

