Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE XOM opened at $111.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.91. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $476.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

