Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $476.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

