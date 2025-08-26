Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.7813.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.8470 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

