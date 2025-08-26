Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 26th (ACTU, AVPT, CDNA, CRH, ECL, GYRE, MNPR, NTCT, OKLO, OSPN)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 26th:

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Actuate Therapeutics Inc alerts:

B. Riley started coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH). They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL). Raymond James Financial, Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO). Raymond James Financial, Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). B. Riley issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Actuate Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuate Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.