Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 26th (ACTU, AVPT, CDNA, CRH, ECL, GYRE, MNPR, NTCT, OKLO, OSPN)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 26th:

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH). They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL). Raymond James Financial, Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO). Raymond James Financial, Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). B. Riley issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

