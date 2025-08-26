Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 67,647 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,068 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 67,647 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $122,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $97,337,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 129,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

