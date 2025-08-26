Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 184,786 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,786 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $68,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 878,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 189,580 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI stock opened at $75.3040 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.640-3.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

