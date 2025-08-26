Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 172,390 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,390 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.23% of VICI Properties worth $78,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,077,000 after buying an additional 11,458,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,743,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,491,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,096,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $320,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.28%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

