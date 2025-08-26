Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,526 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Chemed worth $154,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 597,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chemed by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 521,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,712,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Chemed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,585,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chemed by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,547,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,616,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.75.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $456.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.72 and its 200 day moving average is $540.00. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $408.42 and a fifty-two week high of $623.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III bought 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

