Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 183,675 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.46% of Lazard worth $71,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Lazard by 164.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 861.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Lazard Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $56.8610 on Tuesday. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Lazard had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

