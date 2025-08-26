Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73,563 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $254,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $223.3580 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.97 and a 200 day moving average of $228.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

