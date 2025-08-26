Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $117,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $266.39 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.62 and a 52-week high of $310.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.20 and a 200 day moving average of $264.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.71, for a total transaction of $541,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 496,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,354,455.84. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,680. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,205 shares of company stock worth $13,084,682. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

