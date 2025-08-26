Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $88.13 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,661 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of United Therapeutics worth $88,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $305.38 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total transaction of $3,079,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,297,208.76. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,681 shares of company stock worth $28,014,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.