Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $76.88 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $76,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of FN stock opened at $312.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $356.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.74 and a 200-day moving average of $243.68.

Insider Activity

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $318.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

