Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $132.60 Million Stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,136 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.44% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $132,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HESM opened at $41.1310 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The company had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.26%.

In other news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $127,035.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,088,223 shares of company stock valued at $556,454,599.

Several research firms have commented on HESM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

