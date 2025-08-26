Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 44,476 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $462,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 64,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,659,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $956,538,000 after purchasing an additional 118,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $753.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $731.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $657.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $400,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,200. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,767 shares of company stock worth $234,618,139. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

