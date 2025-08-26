Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $129,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,660 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,771,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,438,000 after purchasing an additional 902,354 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after purchasing an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $303.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.79 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.