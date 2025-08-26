EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $611.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.16.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.