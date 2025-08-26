Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) Receives C$31.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDV. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Shares of EDV opened at C$47.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.62. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$25.07 and a twelve month high of C$48.08.

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

