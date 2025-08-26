Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,536 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 749.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Encompass Health by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $122.0820 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.56. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $124.67.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

