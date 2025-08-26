Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.5150 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 5.67%. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 869.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

