Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.48. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.
Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.
Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
