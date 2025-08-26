CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $438.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.24 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $254.43 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective (down previously from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.11.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

