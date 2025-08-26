CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,138,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1%

CVS opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. UBS Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

