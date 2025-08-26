Critical Survey: Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB)

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) and Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sysco and Campbell’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysco $81.37 billion 0.47 $1.83 billion $3.73 21.27 Campbell’s $9.64 billion 1.01 $567.00 million $1.51 21.54

Dividends

Sysco has higher revenue and earnings than Campbell’s. Sysco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Campbell’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sysco pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Campbell’s pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sysco pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Campbell’s pays out 103.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sysco has raised its dividend for 57 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sysco and Campbell’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysco 0 4 10 0 2.71 Campbell’s 5 12 3 0 1.90

Sysco presently has a consensus price target of $85.6923, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Campbell’s has a consensus price target of $38.4444, suggesting a potential upside of 18.22%. Given Campbell’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Campbell’s is more favorable than Sysco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Sysco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Campbell’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sysco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Campbell’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sysco and Campbell’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysco 2.25% 109.52% 8.37% Campbell’s 4.44% 23.22% 5.77%

Volatility & Risk

Sysco has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campbell’s has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sysco beats Campbell’s on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments. The company distributes frozen food, such as meat, seafood, fully prepared entrées, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry food products; fresh meat and seafood products; dairy products; beverages; imported specialties; and fresh produce products. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of glassware and silverware; cookware, such as pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing facilities, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. Sysco Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell’s tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products, which include Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

