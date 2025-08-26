Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $5.40. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 4,231 shares trading hands.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of $111.19 million, a P/E ratio of -540,000.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

