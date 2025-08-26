CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $117.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

NYSE:CRH opened at $112.8270 on Tuesday. CRH has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

