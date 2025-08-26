CRH (NYSE:CRH) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.5290 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.1190. The company had a trading volume of 361,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,698. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. CRH has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $113.95.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CRH will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CRH by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 958,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management increased its position in CRH by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 226,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 41,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

