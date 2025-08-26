Credit Agricole S A Sells 438 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 143,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,037,000 after purchasing an additional 640,556 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 86,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NBIX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.86. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.The company had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,550. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,955,553 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

