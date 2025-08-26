Credit Agricole S A Sells 101,926 Shares of Nice $NICE

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,926 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nice were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Nice during the first quarter worth about $2,363,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Nice by 81,600.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in Nice by 152.6% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 47,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nice during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Nice by 40.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,620,000 after acquiring an additional 185,716 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nice Trading Down 1.3%

NICE opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.34 and its 200-day moving average is $157.53. Nice has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $200.65. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

About Nice

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

