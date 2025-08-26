Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 5,177 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $155.1040 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

