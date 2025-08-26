Comparing SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SAP has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 18.26% 14.84% 9.01% Smith Micro Software -166.15% -45.16% -37.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

20.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SAP and Smith Micro Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 1 11 1 3.00 Smith Micro Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

SAP currently has a consensus price target of $281.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 4.15%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 634.32%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than SAP.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAP and Smith Micro Software”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $35.89 billion 9.26 $3.38 billion $6.04 44.78 Smith Micro Software $18.66 million 0.77 -$48.70 million ($1.85) -0.37

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SAP beats Smith Micro Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and automate applications; and SAP Business Network, a business-to-business collaboration platform that helps digitalize key business processes across the supply chain and enables communication between trading partners. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio to help customers to discover, analyze, and understand their business process operations; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; Taulia solutions for working capital management to help enable customers mitigate the effects of inflation by providing visibility into working capital and access to liquidity; and sustainability solutions and services. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other smartphone retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

