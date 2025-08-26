Comparing NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) & SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of SouthGobi Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NACCO Industries and SouthGobi Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries 11.79% 7.72% 5.03% SouthGobi Resources 5.59% -15.18% -1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NACCO Industries and SouthGobi Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries $237.71 million 1.19 $33.74 million $4.26 8.89 SouthGobi Resources $493.38 million 0.24 $92.50 million $0.09 4.51

SouthGobi Resources has higher revenue and earnings than NACCO Industries. SouthGobi Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NACCO Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthGobi Resources has a beta of 72.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7,107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats SouthGobi Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies. Coal is surface mined in North Dakota and Mississippi. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, activated carbon, lithium, and other industrial minerals; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Virginia, and Nebraska. This segment also offers mining design and consulting services. The Minerals Management segment is involved in the leasing of its royalty and mineral interests to third-party exploration and production companies, and other mining companies, which grants them the rights to explore, develop, mine, produce, market, and sell gas, oil, and coal. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia. The company was formerly known as SouthGobi Energy Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SouthGobi Resources Ltd. in May 2010. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

